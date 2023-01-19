Eklavya, Maratha Lancers kabaddi winners

In women’s Maratha Lancers pipped Ravindra Krida Mandal, Umred by just one point to clinch the title.

In the Junior girls category, Sai Sports Club, Katol defeated Maratha Lancers by 38 points while in boys section, Subhash Krida Mandal, Sonegaon beat Sairam Krida Mandal, Kamptee by four points.

The sub-junior girls title went to Renuka Krida Mandal Ajni who beat Sai Sports Club Katol by 14 points while the sub-junior boys from Seven Star Club, Kamptee won the title defeating Nagsen Krida Mandal by 13 points.