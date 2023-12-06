Eleven Star down Taj Club 3-1

Eleven Star were leading by 2-0 in the first half. In the 12th minute, Mohammad Adnann scored a spectacular header on the corner kick. Eight minutes later Arsalan netted an easy goal on the cross. After a change of ends, in the 66th minute, Mohammad Shoaib netted third goal for Eleven Star. In the 75th minute, Mohsin Khan dodged three defenders of Eleven Star and scored fabulous goal on the solo attempt. Both the teams wasted a couple of good opportunities to score.

During the proceedings Atif Ansar of Taj Club was cautioned for this rough tackle in the 75th minute.

SECR pip Nagpur Blues 2-1

South Eastern Central Railway defeated Nagpur Blues 2-1 in the JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association at the same venue on Wednesday.

In the 33rd minute, P Tushal opened the account for the railwaymen through a powerful kick from 30 yards. With just three minutes remaining for the break, Nirmal Mundra increased the lead on direct free kick.

After a change of ends, Dyansehwar scored the solitary goal for Nagpur Blues 77th minute through header on the right wing cross.

Three SECR players including Shubhang ( 28th min), Owais Khan (83rd min) and Aman Verma (89th min) were cautioned for their rough play. Naagpur Blues players Arayan Banerjee (9th min) and Azam Khan (63rd min) were also warned.