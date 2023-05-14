Five teams record outright victories

In the three-day matches with limited overs to both the sides, Ministerial Services Sports Club (MSSC), Medical Representative Cricket Club (MRCC) and All India Reporter recorded innings win while Eleven Star Cricket Club and Navniketan Cricket Club registered nine and six-wicket wins respectively. In the only match that did not produce a result, Indian Gymkhana took first innings lead over Lipton Cricket Club.

At Pandav College Cricket Ground: MRCC 416-4d in 78 overs (D Deshmukh 132, S Wath 100, N Chavan 67, U Rajput 56) bt Central Dhantoli CC 121 AO 42.1 overs (Ganesh Bhosale 4-31) and (f/o) 140 AO 47.2 overs (Sanket Gawande 6-48, G Bhosale 4-43) by an innings and 155 runs.

At Shree Sports Cricket Academy Ground: Ruby Colts 1st innings 190 AO in 52.2 overs (D Ahuja 82, Kshitiz Dahiya 5-30) and 160 AO 42.2 overs (D Ahuja 51; K Dahiya 5-40) lost to All India Reporter 364-8 in 80 overs (Pushpak Gujar 89, Siddharth Koli 82, Lalit Yadav 80*) by an innings and 14 runs.

At Dr Ambedkar College Ground: Anurag CC, Kamptee 1st innings 241-9 in 80 overs (Y Rathod 50; Harshit Bawne 6-64) and 148-9 in 40 overs (Aayush Rajdev 33; Sahil Sheikh 4-56, Mandar Mahale 3-18) lost to Ministerial Services Sports Club (V Jajoo 126, A Pande 76; T Ahmed 6-126) by an innings and 1 run.

At Advocate XI Cricket Ground, Khandala: Eleven Star CC 1st innings 410-9 in 80 overs (A Kumar 136, S Dubey 103, A Daga 70; Sidhaant Mule 5-63) and 38-1 in 7.1 overs (Akash Kumar 20*; S Mule 1-16) beat Advocate XI CC 178-9 in 50.2 overs (S Mule 47; Aaditya Khilote 6-57) and 266-9 in 60.4 overs (Vaibhav Lande 109, Govind Mehta 43; A Khilote 4-101) by 9 wickets.

At Central Railway Ground: Reshimbag Gymkhana: 198 all out in 71.5 overs (S Durugwar 105; S Bingewar 3-54, A Karnewar 3-24) and 151 AO 44 overs (Lucky Thorat 49; A Karnewar 4-42) lost to Navniketan CC 1st innings 175 in 56.2 overs (Yash Kadam 51; Manish Ahuja 50; Rahul Dongarwar 5-39, Pravin Rokade 3-48) and 177-4 in 37.5 overs (M Ahuja 44, Y Kadam 37*, Shantanu Chikhale 35; P Rokade 2-50) by 6 wickets.

At Kalamna Ground: Lipton CC 1st innings: 317-9 in 80 overs (A Askar 73, H Shankpal 72, S Khedkar 53, A Singh 4-78) and 236-9 in 40 overs (A Askar 70*, Aman Mokhade 46, Prerit Agrawal 45; Mohit Kale 5-41, A Singh 3-53) lost to Indian Gymkhana 341 AO in 77.1 overs (M Kale 94, Viraj Mundhada 55, Gaurav Dhoble 46, R Sanjay 43; Prerit Agrawal 4-50, Kushal Pimpalkar 3-84) and 120-8 in 38 overs (R Sanjay 53; A Singh 35; K Pimpalkar 4-29) on first innings lead.