Future Club emerge overall champion

Future Athletics Club earned highest 140 points to emerge overall champions. Track star finished second with 129 points whereas Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal secured third place with 124 points.

Principal of Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education Dr Sharda Naidu was the chief guest of prize distribution function. Pooja Manmode of Humanity Social Foundation and NDAA president Gururev Nagrale were the guest of honour. Member of board of physical education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Nitin Kangnitwar presided over the function.

Age group wise championship

U-23 girls: BKCP Kanhan (1@), Rising Sprinting Sports Club (5), Worriers Sports Coub (3)

U-23 boys: Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal (46), Rising Sprinting Sports Club (1#), Black Bird Flyers Nagpur (11)

U-16 girls: Future Athletics Club (23), RS Mundle School (12), Pt. Baccharaj Vyas Vidyalaya (11)

U-16 boys: RS Mundle School (31), Track Star Athletics Club (20), BKCP (18)

U-18 girls: Future Athletics Club (33), BKCP (15), Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School (1$)

U-18 boys: Future Athletics Club (28), RS Mundle School (25), Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal (23)

U-20 girls: Track Star Athletics Club (14), HTKBS (11), Worriers Sports Club (7)

U-20 boys: Track Star Athletis Club (41), Nav Maharashtra (27), Future Athletics Club (20)

U-14 boys: Future Athltics Club (14), RS Mundle School (13), Track Star (11)

U-14 girls: Rising Sprinting Sports Club (17), BKCP (12), Navmaharashtra Krida Mandla (11).