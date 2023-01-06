GAIL applauds initiative of Maha Marathon in Nagpur

He further said that it is in line with GAIL’s corporate ethos of promoting sports as a medium of positive social engagement. He further added that GAIL employees will participate in the marathon event in large numbers to promote health through sports!

“GAIL has been in Maharashtra since 1992 and with the Mumbai-Nagpur Pipeline project, GAIL is now extending its presence to Nagpur” said Gupta. The natural gas pipeline from Mumbai to Nagpur (698 km), from Nagpur to Jharsuguda (692 km), with a spur line from Nagpur to Jabalpur (317 km) will prove important milestone in Maharashtra. Nagpur is a ‘sangam ‘city for us, with two pipelines sections originating from here and one terminating at Nagpur. With this, part of Central India will now be connected to the National Gas Grid and will have access to the cleanest fossil fuel & Natural gas” said Gupta Talking about the advantages of gas through the pipeline Gupta said, “ The consumer will get clean fuel and it will help in maintaining clean environment”. He also added that the safety of the consumers will be our top priority.