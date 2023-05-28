Gedam, Nehal champions

In a tough men’s singles final Gedam defeated Nabeel Ahmed in three close games. After conceding the first game 21-18, Ahmed fought back to square the scores with 19-21 win. In the extended third and final game, Gedam prevailed 23-21. It was easy for top seed Gosavi in the women’s final. Gosavi was just too good for Ridheema Sarpate taking the crown with scores of 21-11, 21-19.

Gedam and Gosavi also won their U-19 finals. Gedam defeated Ameya Naktode 21-10, 21-13 while Gosavi beat Kripi Sajwan 21-17, 21-16.

Gedam’s third title came in the U-19 boys doubles. Partnering Amay Makode, he got the better of Chunharmeet Sokhi and Devesh Jena 21-19, 21-19.

In their respective age groups, city’s noted coaches Ajay Dayal and Jayendra Dhole emerged victorious.

Secretary of Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association Ashutosh Potnis was chief guest for prize distribution function.

MD: Hriday Deshmukh and Ahmed bt Gaurav Mithe and Gaurav Rege 21-9, 12-21, 21-19. WD: Kripi Sajwan and Pinak Rokde bt Charvi Das and Shourya Madavi 21-15, 21-17. XD: Sourabh Kerhalkar and Pinak bt Deshmukh and Rasika Raje (No Match). MS 35: Ajay Dayal bt Rajendra Yadav

21-14, 21-8. WS 35: Manasi Patwardhan bt Manjiri Dhok (1) 20-22, 21-8, 22-20. MD 35: Nikhil Sakhare and Piyush Makhe bt Ajay Dayal and Jayendra Dhole 21-16 2-6 (Ret). WD 35: Manasi and Manisha Bhawatkar bt Anjali Kale and Manjiri 21-11, 21-17. XD 35: Sunil Chandnani and Manisha bt Rajendra Yadav and Manjiri 21-18, 17-21, 24-22. MS 45: Jayendra Dhole (1) bt Homiyar Dumasia 21-15, 21-17.