Gold medal winners yoga players welcomed

Nagpur, May 4

In the second Khelo India University Games 2022 held at Jain University, Bangalore, the Nagpur University Yoga team representing won a gold medal in the men's category while the women's team won a silver medal. Both teams arrived in the city on Tuesday. The medal winning men's and women's teams were welcomed at Nagpur Railway Station by the Sports Department of Nagpur University.

In the men's event, Nagpur University team won the gold medal with a maximum 504.90 points. The women's team won the silver medal. As the successful team arrived at the railway station, all the players were greeted with garlands and drum beats. The Director of Sports and Physical Education of Nagpur University, Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi, President of Nagpur District Yoga Association Anil Mohgaonkar, secretary of Wardha District Yoga Council Dr. Sonali Sirbhate, Yoga Iistructor Bhushan Take, Sandesh Khare, Ravi Ramteke, Siddharth Khare, Ganesh Vani etc. were present.

Teams

Men - Vaibhav Shriram and Vaibhav Deshmukh (both Kamla Nehru College) Ajit Ghawghave - (YCCE), Shubham Vanjari (Yashwant College Wardha), Hershal Chute ( Priyadarshini College), Vipul Poharkar (Gurunanak Institute of Technology Nagpur)

Women: Kalyani Chute ( Arun Motghare College), Nupur Bakale ( Nabira College), Chhakuli Shelokar ( Priyadarshini Bhagwati Engineering College), Aditi Chaudhary ( Ishwar Deshmukh College), Shrishti Shende - (Ramanand Tirtha Arts College) and Rasika Bakale( Arvindbabu Deshmukh College).