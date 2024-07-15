Golden success for Nagpur relay teams

The men's and women's team representing Nagpur won gold medals in the 4 x 400 meters relay race held in the morning session at the synthetic track of RTM Nagpur University.

Sourav Tiwari won silver in men's steeplechase and Riya Dohtare bagged a silver in women's steeplechase. Apart from this, Neha Dhabale of Nagpur won the gold medal in the hurdles event held in the evening session.

A team comprising of Neha Dhabale, Sakshi Tambakhe, Bhavyashree Mahalle and Chaitali Borekar bagged the gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay race. The second place was won by Akola and the third place by the team of Gadchiroli. In the men's group, the Nagpur team consisting Ashutosh Bavane, Ishan Khodke, Romesh Shende, Prateek Kanhere won gold medal. Thane finished second whereas Pune remained at third place

Riya Dohtare of Nagpur won silver in 3000m steeplechase event clocking 10.32.05 seconds. Komal Jagdale of Nashik won the gold medal giving a time of 10. 17.1 seconds and the bronze medal was won by Vaishhnavi Sawant of Satara In the men's category Saurav Tiwari of Nagpur won silver with the timing 8. 57. 53 minutes. Sushant Jedhe of Satara won the gold medal clocking 8. 44.22 minutes while the bronze medal went to Siddhant Pujari of Kolhapur .

Nagpur District Athletics Association president Gurudev Nagarle, secretary Dr. Sharad Suryavwnshi, senior joint secretary Ram Wani, joint secretary Archana Kottewar,cChairman Umesh Naidu, vice presidents Ravindra Tong, Nagesh Sahare,Shekhar Suryawanshi, treasurer Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, head of technical committee Dr. Vivekananda Singh etc. have congratulated the players of Nagpur.

Neha Dhabale's consecutive gold

In the morning session, Neha Dhabale, who was part of the Nagpur team that bagged the gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay race clinched another gold in hurdles. She clocked 1. 4.65 and got the top position. Second place went to Shruti Patil of Satara (1. 8.24) and Leena Kohla of Kolhapur finished third with a timing 1.8.78 seconds