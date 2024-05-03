Good response to Fitathon

Powerlifter & Entrepreneur Chanda Ojha was the chief guest. Ironman, swimmer and athlete Sunita Dhote was the guest of honour. VIA LEW chairperson Rashmi Kulkarni also shared the dais.

The Fitathon session was followed by Zumba, Yoga and talk on nutrition. Madhumita, Director of Two Steps Fitness & Dance Studio, Nagpur conducted the Zumba whereas yoga and dietician sessnion was conducted by Rohit Kothari, Founder of Yoga Darshan. Trophies and cash prizes were distributed to the winners by the guests.

Results

Marathon (5km) 18 – 30 years :Nikita Shahu, Suchita Wadme, Hemlata Anode; 31-55 years : Shobha Yadav, Vidya, Seema Bhave ; 56 & above :Poornima Satyanarayan, Sadhna , Gauri Venkatesh; Walkathon (3km)18 – 30 years :Priyanka Suryavanshi, Gayatri Dongarwar, Shruti; 31-55 years : Sharda Bhoyar, Bharti Pajai, Vijaya Patil ; 56 & above: : Alka Pande, Sunita V and Snehal.