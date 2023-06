Good response to summer skating camp

Shiv Chhatrapati Award nominated international skater Kasturi Tamhankar and national skater Aditi Dhande were honoured by former mayor Dayashankar Tiwari in the presence of former corporator Abha Pandey, Shrikant Aglave, Shekharji Adamne, Dr Upendra Verma, Vidya Samarth, Shashikant Samarth and Shailendra Parashar .

Partha Bhanuse, Kartikeya Bhavrase, Rashi Jaipurkar, Nimish Bhende, Manas Punekar, Anshika Arora, Bhavesh Araikar, Ananya Warjurkar, Sais Khanorkar, Harsh Warjurkar, Sanskriti Bhandarkar, Anjali Mahajan, Swara Kalikar, Yagnesh Mudaliar, Adam Rubberstampwala, Aaradhya Jadhav were given special prizes.

On this occasion, Shiv Chhatrapati award winner Piyush Akre, Kunal Jeevankar, Deepak Yadav, Mamta Samarth, Rajendra Warjukar, Trupti Rohan Khanorkar, Ankit Adamne, Atul Khobragade, Subodh Peshne, Aditya Chatpalliwar, Snehal Chatpalliwar, Kalyani Kubde, Kaustubh Kubde, Rajan Umale, Yash Goyal, Rohan Zade, Manish Samiksha, Mohit Rai, Siya Samarth were prominently present.

The entire camp was successfully completed under the guidance of international player Swapnil Madan Samarth. He imparted the training of speed skating, roller hockey, artistic, roll-ball etc.