Govt launches amnesty scheme

The state government has launched a 'surrender bogus sports certificates 'scheme with a view to help such students who were misguided and obtained the bogus certificates with a view seeking government jobs.

According to the scheme, the students will have to submit their such certificates before May 31, 2022, to the Pune-based directorate of sports. If they do so then no action will be taken against them or the sports association which issue such certificates. If they fail to do so within the deadline, then criminal offense would be lodged against them or sports associations.

Talking to this newspaper DSO Avinash Pund said, “ Maharashtra sports minister Sunil Kedar has taken the initiative in this regard. We have found that on a number of occasions, students are innocent and they fall prey to allurement and false promises. If caught, they can't live a normal life in society and their family members also face insult in the society. To give one more chance to such students the government has launched this scheme”.

The DSO has further appealed to the students to take benefit of the scheme.