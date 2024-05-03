Gunjan's brace in Squadron victory
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 3, 2024 09:10 PM2024-05-03T21:10:02+5:302024-05-03T21:10:02+5:30
Squadron women had an upper hand right from the beginning. In the very second minute, Gunjan struck and put ...
Squadron women had an upper hand right from the beginning. In the very second minute, Gunjan struck and put the team in the leading position. After a change of ends also Squadron continued their dominance. Again in the 27th minute initiating a spectacular move, Gunjan netted her second goal. Rising Star forwards tried their best to make comeback but in vain.
Meanwhile, in Under-13 boys league, Sportian Academy defeated Sankalp Academy 1-0. After a change of ends, Ahan Raut scored an all-important goal in the 60th minute.
In the second match of the day, DDYS academy defeated Unity Football Academy 1-0. Yuvraj Sharma scored the winning goal in the 14th minute.Open in app