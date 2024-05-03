Gunjan's brace in Squadron victory

Squadron women had an upper hand right from the beginning. In the very second minute, Gunjan struck and put the team in the leading position. After a change of ends also Squadron continued their dominance. Again in the 27th minute initiating a spectacular move, Gunjan netted her second goal. Rising Star forwards tried their best to make comeback but in vain.

Meanwhile, in Under-13 boys league, Sportian Academy defeated Sankalp Academy 1-0. After a change of ends, Ahan Raut scored an all-important goal in the 60th minute.

In the second match of the day, DDYS academy defeated Unity Football Academy 1-0. Yuvraj Sharma scored the winning goal in the 14th minute.