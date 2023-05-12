Guzder 'C' div final tie abandoned due to rain

Citi Gymkhana won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 284 for 7 in 50 overs. Thanks to captain Chaitanya Podallawar (80, 110b, 8x4, 1x6) and Bhargav Batde (61, 62 b, 7x4, 1x6) who slammed half-centuries and made 73 run partnership for the second wicket. After Barde's departure, Parth Ghode (27) gave some good company to the skipper and they stitched up 87-run partnership for the third wicket. Coming down the order Shubham Lohar slammed 35-ball 52 hitting seven boundaries.

For Royal Cricket Association, Alok Tiwari claimed three wickets for 43 runs while Karan Adwani, Manish Gaur and Pratham Nagdive were chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, Royal made 89 for 3 when the rain stopped the play. Vikram Batra was playing on 29 in the company of Manvirsingh Saini (29). Earlier Alok Tiwari scored 40 in 52 balls with the help of six boundaries.