Hariramani emerges champion

Nagpur, March 31

Fifth seed Rajkumar Hariramani emerged the winner in the 8th Kamal Kumar Barat Memorial Nagpur District Veteran Chess Championship-2022 organised by Nagpur District Chess Association (NDCA) at Dhanwate National College Hall, Congress Nagar here on Wednesday.

Hariramani secured the highest 5.5 points to win the title. Prakash Raut (5) followed him for second place whereas BC Borkar (4.5) finished third. The fourth and fifth places were to Govind Bhake and Vinay Barhanpure respectively.

Krishna Barat the daughter-in -law of Late Kamal Kamal Bara was te chief guest of prize distribution function. Grandson of late Kamal Kumar Barat Kaustav Barar, NDCA secretary K K Barat , treasurer S N Parkhi, chief arbiter Gayatri Panbude and Shrikant Bagde were also present on the occasion.

Final rankings: 1 Hariramani R N (5), 2. Raut Prakash (5), 3. Borkar B C (4.5), 4. Govind Bhake(4.5), 5. Vinay Barhanpure (4.5), 6. Sham Sundarlal Agrawa (4), 7. Sudesh R Nitnaore (4), 8. Ramteke Pramod (4), 9. Dilip Chahande (4), 10. Anzar Ahmad Khan (3.5)Results (final round): Hariramani R N (5.5) bt Govind Bhake (4.5), Borkar B C (4.5) drew with Vinay V. Barhanpure (4.5), Dilesh Chawhare (3) lost to Raut Prakash (5), Mukherjee D S (3) lost to Dilip Chahande (4), Agasti Harihar (3) lost to Sudesh R Nitnaore (4), Mohan Kale (3) lost to Ramteke Pramod (4), Sham Sundarlal Agrawal (4) bt Kalgaonkar S (3), Prabhakar Patil (2) lost to Anzar Ahmad Khan (3.5).