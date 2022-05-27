Health camp on Gadkari's b'day

Nagpur, May 27

Shri Bhavani Multispeciality Hospital run by Shri Bhavani Mata Seva Samiti celebrated the birthday of union minister Nitin Gadkari by organising one-week health camp from May 23 to May 28.

The hospital authorities have decided to provide health services to poor and economically weaker sections of society at free of cost. Number of needy persons took the benefit of the camp. During the camp free of cost OPD was provided to 200 patients, 70 went thru cataract surgery, 30 general survery and kidney stone operation was performed on 10 patients. Nitin Gadkari's birthday was celebrated by cutting cake on the hospital premises. President of the Samiti Pandurang Mehar, vice-president Milind Thavkar, secretary Haridas Wadibhasme, joint secretary Nitin Araspure, Diwakar Dhopte, Devendra Taori, Ramesh Agrawal, Naresh Miglani, Dnyaneshwar Mankar, Nandkishor Tadas, Mangesh Atilkar, Mukesh Hatwar, Dr Trupti Sawlani and others were present on the occasion.