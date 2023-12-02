Heartbreak for Vid U-15 girls

Vidarbha girls, who had gone down to Haryana in the final last season, failed to avenge that loss in spite of having restricted their opponents to a moderate tally.

Some fine, tight bowling by Anushka Ninawe and Yashshri Soley saw Haryana finish on 141/6 in their allotted 35 overs. Vidarbha batters, however, failed to get going and kept losing their wickets at regular intervals. Aadya Gupta, who had earlier contributed a useful 29 with the bat, picked five wickets for just eight runs to seal the outcome.

BRIEF SCORES

Haryana 141/6 in 35 overs (Tanishka Sharma 33, Aadya Gupta 29, Deepika Kumari 24; Anushka Ninawe 2/23)

Vidarbha: 87 all out in 28.1 overs (Khushi 30, Nimisha 22; Aadya Gupta 5/8, Samaira Sehgal 3/13)

Result: Haryana won by 54 runs