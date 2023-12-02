Heartbreak for Vid U-15 girls
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 2, 2023 06:15 PM 2023-12-02T18:15:08+5:30 2023-12-02T18:15:08+5:30
Vidarbha girls, who had gone down to Haryana in the final last season, failed to avenge that loss in ...
Vidarbha girls, who had gone down to Haryana in the final last season, failed to avenge that loss in spite of having restricted their opponents to a moderate tally.
Some fine, tight bowling by Anushka Ninawe and Yashshri Soley saw Haryana finish on 141/6 in their allotted 35 overs. Vidarbha batters, however, failed to get going and kept losing their wickets at regular intervals. Aadya Gupta, who had earlier contributed a useful 29 with the bat, picked five wickets for just eight runs to seal the outcome.
BRIEF SCORES
Haryana 141/6 in 35 overs (Tanishka Sharma 33, Aadya Gupta 29, Deepika Kumari 24; Anushka Ninawe 2/23)
Vidarbha: 87 all out in 28.1 overs (Khushi 30, Nimisha 22; Aadya Gupta 5/8, Samaira Sehgal 3/13)
Result: Haryana won by 54 runsOpen in app