Host DACSA enter final as Gupta hits 82

Batting first MSDCA were restricted to 122 for nine in 25 overs. Captain Nirmik Charde top scored with 33. Lavkesh Yadav contributed 22. For DACSA, Sparsh Nandanwar bowled well and captured four wickets conceding 15 runs for DACSA,. He was well supported by Atharva Patel who got two for 19.

In reply, DACSA achieved the target only in 13.4 overs losing three wickets. Thanks to left-handed batsman Riyansh Gupta who leading from the front hammered 49-ball 82 with the help of 18 boundaries. Atharva Patel ably supported him scoring 24. Gupta was declared man-of-the-match for his fine knock.