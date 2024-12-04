IDCPE win football crown

In the final, IDCPE defeated SS Maniar College 4-3 in the tie-breaker. The score was nil during the regulation time.

DCPE college goalkeeper Toppo played well through out the match and saved two crucial shots in tie- breaker and propelled IDCPE into victory after many years.

In tie brekaer, Istekar, Dhiraj, Rishabh and Priyansh scored the goals for IDCPE. For Maniyar College, Moiz, Zidan and Rushabh scored the goals.

Earlier in the semis, IDCPE oevercame TGPCET College by 1-0 whereas SS Maniar College defeated RCOEM 1-0.

Pprincipal S K Porwal College Kamptee Prof Dr Vinay Chavan was the chief guest of prize distribution funciton. IDCPE principal Dr Sharda Naidu , Dr Prashant Bambal , Dr Sudip Mondal , Shailesh Ramteke, Mahesh Irpate were present. Dr Indrajit Basu was the teacher in- charge for this tournament.