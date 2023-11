Ikshita wins bronze in national TT

In the Under-15 pre-quarters, Ikshika defeated Tanmayee Saha of Haryana- 11-9,11-6,11-7. Then in the quarters, she got the better of Ankolika Chakraborty of Bengal 11-9,11-7,12-14,9-11,11-9 . However in the semis, she lost to M Hansini: 9-11,9-11,8-11.