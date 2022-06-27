IM Upadhyay, Mukherjee share lead

Nagpur, June2 7

Two Players namely IM Anwesh Upadhayay of Orissa and Rupam Mukherjee of West Bengal emerged join leaders at the end of Five Rounds of the G.H.Raisoni Chess Classical FIDE Rating Chess Tournament currently in progress at G.H.Raisoni Institute of Engineering, Wadi Hingna Road.

The tournament is organised by G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation in association with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation.

On the top board, the game between IM Anwesh Upadhyay of Bhuvaneshwar and AGM Kiran Panditrao of Pune was an Italian Guico Piano Opening. With both players not taking risks in opening, the game got prolonged. However, Anwesh emerged triumphant after 46 moves. On the second board, Rupak replied with Owens Defence against Indrajit Mahindrakar’s e4 first move. It was a lenghty game of wits where Rupam emerged victorious after 78 moves. Siddhant Gawai of Nagpur drew his game against Mandar Lad of Goa to remain in recogning. Siddhant alongwith Sangharsh Soni and Ayush Ramteke are sharing the second spot with four and half points to their credit.

Pramodraj Moree, International Arbiter alongwith his team of arbiters consisting of deputy arbiters Ajinkya Pingle and Pravin Thakare and Arbiters Prayas Amabde, Shubham Soni, Amit Tembhurne and others are working for smooth conduction of the event.