India can host 2036 Olympics: PT Usha

She was addressing the media persons during 'Meet the Press' programme organised by Khasdar Krida Mahotsav organising committee on SSaturday

It can be mentioned here that few days back union sports minister Anurag Thakur said the Indian Government is planning to bid for the 2036 Olympics. Usha said, “ To host the Olympics, We need to focus on winning more and more medals in the next 2-3 Olympics. India’s performance in the Olympics has certainly improved over the years and we have also managed to win silver medals and gold medals through Neeraj Chopra in Tokyo Olympics. If India improves further we can certainly host the Olympics in future. Winning more medals in the major international tournaments is our target,” said Usha.

Asked about her priorities as IOA president, Usha said, “ There is a lot of to be done.The challenge is big and I want to live up to the expectations of the people. Archery issue is on top priority. Betterment of athletes is my priority and my aim is to see India on top during my tenure as IOA chief,” said Usha.

She also appreciated the concept of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav. “I heard a lot about Khasdar Krida Mahotsav and its grassroots platform from Gadkari Ji. Grassroots sports are very necessary to spot the talent. We have a lot of competition at the state and national level but we still lack sports meets like KKM where upcoming talent is given the right platform to showcase their talent. If there are any promising athletes with exceptional talent we would like to train them at my athletics school academy in Kerala,” said Usha. Earlier KKM convener Sandip Joshi welcomed PT Usha and her husband Vengalil Sreenivasan.

Doping is a major issue for India

Rajya Sabha member PT Usha, who has become the first woman IOA chief recently admitted doping is a major issue and some drastic steps should be taken to control the doping menace.

“We need to take a lot of important steps to stop the doping issue. We have to take a lot of tests particularly in the off season when the athletes don’t participate in the tournaments. Conducting frequent tests is very necessary to curb the doping issue,” said Usha. She also said, “ “India is ranked second in doping suspensions and it’s a major issue for me as an IOA president. If India jumps one more position then we would be banned from the world sporting events.”