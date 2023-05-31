India has become a chess powerhouse: Short

Short who earlier won Commonwealth Chess title in the city appreciated Maharashtra government for supporting chess. " It is good that the Maharashtra government is giving support to the chess which is required for the development of chess. I have very happy memories of Nagpur. This is my third visit. I won Commonwealth Chess title here. Since then I have seen incredible transformation in the chess in India. I will be a great pleasure for me to watch Vidit Gujrathi playing with eight time Russian champ Peter Svidler.

Peter Svidler ssid, " This is my second visit to India and I am feeling very happy to play here. The new generation is very impressive and I am expecting tough fight".

Vidit Gujarathi said " I am glad to be back in Nagpur where I won my first national title in 2005. Again I will start my winning strea here". GM Rounak Sadhwani of Nagpure said, " I have not played any classical chess in recent time and that is something new for me. I am excited to participate in rapid and blitz format." About his matches against Short he said such matches should be organised consistently.

Top seeding to GM Savchenko of Russia

Addressing media persons MCA president Parinay Fuke said Boris Savchenko with a Rating of 2529 is top seeded player and andthe seocnd seed is Viacheslav V. Zakhartsov having rating of 2514 and both of them represent Russia. The Under Elo 2000 will be a 9 round Swiss League event and is scheduled from June 1 to to 4. Total 290 players have confirmed their entry. The Under 1600 event will also be a Swiss League event and will run through from 6th to 9th June 2023. Around 800 plus participants across these 3 Tournaments are expected to participate. This is also for the first time in India that a Maharashtra Challenge Match is scheduled between a former World Championship Challenger Nigel Short and local rising teenage star Raunak Sadhwani dubbed as an Invitational Match. In another Invitational Match India Number three Vidit Gujrathi will lock horns with former World Championship Candidate and eight time

Russian Champion Peter Svidler. Both the Maharashtra Challenge Matches are scheduled from 1st June 2023 to 6th June 2023 and will comprise of four Classical Games, four Rapid Games and 8 Blitz games. The total Prize Money across these 3 Tournaments and Maharashtra Challenge Match is Rs.66,00,000. Total 135 Participants and Participants from 15 Countries have registered their entry in 2nd Maharashtra Grandmaster International Open Chess Tournament which is above 2000 rating. Out of this 135 Participants, there are 16 Grandmasters , 1 Women Grandmaster, 6 Women

International Masters, 20 International Masters.

MCA vice president AbhijitKunte, general secretary Niranjan Godbole, CAN president Nishant Gandhi, secretary Bhushan Shriwas, SS Soman and others were present at the chess conference.