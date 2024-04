Indian Gymkhana, AIR, MSSC, Reshimbagh in SF

Indian Gymkhana will take on All India Reporter in the first semi-final to be played at VCA’s Kalamna Ground from April 20-22, 2024. AIR, who thrashed VMV Cricket Club by an innings and 290 runs in their last league match, finished 2nd in Group B with 25 points.

Ministerial Services Sports Club, which topped Group B with 26 points, will take on Group A runner-up Reshimbagh Gymkhana (23 points) in the other semi-final to be played at SB City College Ground.

BRIEF SCORES:

At Gurunanak College Ground, Nagpur

Anurag Cricket Club, Kamptee 1st innings 169 all out in 35.2 overs (Salim Khan 48, Saransh Bhurle 52; Rajsingh Chauhan 3/42, Alok Wadkar 5/61)

Navniketan Cricket 1st inning 371 all out in 76.2 overs (Faiz Sheikh 40, Akshay Agarwal 43, Aditya Ahuja 67, Vedant Dighade 47, Alok Wadkar 83 n.o.; Tauseef Ahmed 8/161)

Anurag Cricket Club, Kamptee 2nd innings 129 all out in 34 overs (Aayan Khan 55, Ricky Sharna 35; Shantanu Chikhale 5/47)

Result: Navniketan CC won by an innings and 73 runs

At Shree Sports Cricket Academy Ground, Yerla, Nagpur

Indian Gymkhana 1st innings 482/9 in 80 overs (Kamal Kungwani 66, Tushar Suryavanshi 91, Prabhal Choukhande 42, Ashit Singh 132 not out, Vaibhav Chandekar 45; Adnan Kamal 3/69)

Eleven Star Cricket Club 1st innings 134 all out in 33.2 overs (Gaurav Dhoble 5/23, Parth Rekhade 3/57)

Result: Match drawn; Indian Gymkhana won on first innings lead

At NSSM New MS Dhoni Academy 1 Ground, Nagpur

Ruby Colts 1st innings 159 all out in 41 overs (Varun Bisht 44; Rahul Dongarwar 5/33, Aaditya Khilote 3/27)

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 1st innings 226/7 in 46.2 overs (Kedar Jagtap 45, Mohanish Kurve 37, Shree Choudhary 65, Sreeyog Pawar 42; Varun Bisht 3/63)

Result: Match drawn; Reshimbagh Gymkhana won on first innings lead

At SB City College Ground, Nagpur

VMV CC 1st innings 140 all out in 47.2 overs (Pushpak Gujar 5/37, Kaustubh Salve 3/54)

All India Reporter 1st innings 610/7 in 80 overs (Mohit Nachankar 65, Satyam Bhoyar 277, Vaibhav Chouksey 80, Mayank Jasore 106)

VMV CC 2nd innings 180 in 52.5 overs (Himanshu Bante 98; Pushpak Gujar 3/39, Kaustubh Salve 3/85)

Result: All India Reporter won by an innings and 290 runs

At DY Patil Sports Academy Ground

Ministerial Services Sports Club 1st innings 263/4 in 42 overs (Mandar Mahale 105, Vedant Jajoo 68, Shivam Deshmukh 65)

Medical Representatives’ Cricket Club did not bat

Result: Match drawn; first innings not complete

At Pandav College Ground, Nagpur

Lipton Cricket Club 1st innings 380/6 in 80 overs (Aniruddha Choudhary 53, Aman Mokhade 127, Akshay Dullarawr 117, Kaustubh Chikkhale 43)

Advocate XI CC 1st innings 233 all out in 57.2 overs (Vaibhav Lande 41, Aman Khan 40, Anuj Lande 68; Ankush Tammiwar 5/67)

Lipton Cricket Club 2nd innings 188 in 39.5 overs (Abhishek Agarwal 38, Harsh Shankpal 34, Aman Mokhade 67; Vaibhav Lane 4/53, Mandar Ghodmare 3/48)

Advocate XI CC 2nd innings 131 all out in 26.2 overs (Vishesh Tiwari 64; Minar Sahare 7/39)

Result: Lipton Cricket Club won by 204 runs