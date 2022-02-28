Ira drub Swaminarayan 4-0
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 28, 2022 10:25 PM2022-02-28T22:25:01+5:302022-02-28T22:25:01+5:30
The second goal was scored by Palak Sharmaji on the pass of Tanish Senger in 18th min. In 2nd Half again she sounded the board from top of the D in 32nd minute.
In dying min.Ishika Wanjari scored the goal on the pass of Samksha Yelne.
For Saminarayan Anshika Admane played an excellent game in deep defence.
Mahak Dalwani , the goalkeeper of Swaminarayan saved clear 5 goals otherwise margin of Ira would have been more.