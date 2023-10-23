Ira International drub K John 4-0

In the 13th minute, Om Soni drew the first blood. Then in the 26th minute, Aryan Gorle increased the lead 2-0. Four minutes later Gorle netted his second goal and put Ira International in commanding position. In the 35th minute, Om Soni netted his second goal and seal the fate of opponents.

In the girls section, St Vincent Pallotti defeated Mount Carmel 1-0 in tie-breaker. The score was nil during the regulation time. In a penalty shootout, Vaibhavi Dhongde scored the goal and ensured victory for St Vincent Pallotti.

St. Joseph’s Convent Girls High School was given walkover as Providence Girls High School did not turn up. Kids World School too got walkover as Center Point School, Katol Road did not come to play. Resuyl

Results

Boys: Modern School, Koradi V/S Royal Gondwana Public School 9:30 am; Islamiya High School V/S St. Vincent Pallotti School, Besa 10:15 am; Delhi Public School, Kamptee Road V/S Mahatma Gandhi English Primary School – 11:00 am; Indian Olympiad School V/S GS Raisoni Vidya Niketan, Sukli 12 noon. Girls: BVM, Srikrishna Nagar V/S Center Point School, Dhaba at 11:30 am.