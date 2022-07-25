Ishika, Tejas win U-15 TTT titles

Nagpur, July 25

Ishika Umate and Tejas Wasnikar won the Under-15 girls and boys titles respectively in the Maharajbag Club Open Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at RTM Nagpur University’s Table Tennis Hall, beside Subhedar Hall, on Sunday.

Ikshika recorded an easy 11-3, 11-6, 11-8 win over Sharwari Khobragade Earlier in the semis, she recorded 11-5, 11-4, 11-3 victory over Anwesha Kashyap. Sharwari also got better of Tanisha Kolare in the other semis 11-8, 11-8, 11-9. The boys U-15 final,Tejas Wasnikar eke out 11-3, 8-11, 11-3, 9- 11, 11-8 win over Arush Meshram.

Earlier in the semis Tejas eliminated Arinjay Kolarkar (3-1) 14-16, 11-4, 11- 6, 11-8 while Arush had edged past Sarth Shastry 11-8,6-11, 11-13, 11-6, 11-7. Ikshika also stormed into the final of the Under-17 girls singles final defeating Unnati Sakhare in straight four games 11-2, 11-1, 11-3, 11-3 in the semis. .Ikshika will be up against Sharwari who got the better of Anwesha Kashyap 9-11, 11-1, 8-11, 11-7,11-6, 11-9. Tejas also has a chance to win twin titles. He recorded a comfortable 11-4, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-8 win over Shrivar Kumre in the U-17 boys singles semis. In the other semi-final ,Arinjay Kolarkar had to work hard to beat Sarth 11-9,4-11, 11-8, 12-14, 7-11, 11-6,14-12