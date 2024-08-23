Its' Lokmat vs Punyanagari in final

The final will be played on Sunday at Vasant Nagar ground from 8.30 a.m. onwards. In the second semi-final, Punyanagari defeated The Times of India by six wickets. Batting first, the Times of India scored 159 for nine in 20 overs. Left-handed Mandar Moroney top scored with 56 (36b, 9x4, 1x6). Fakhruddin Bohra (32) and Sandeep Dabhekar (28) were other scorers. For Punyanagari, Pankaj Pande (3 for 28) was the main wicket-taker.

In reply, Punyanagari achieved the target in 18 overs sparring six wickets. Thanks to Pankaj Pande who played a match-winning knock of 57 (32 b, 5x4, 3x6). He was well supported by Deepak Mane 39 (34 b, 5x4) .

Senior journalist Charudatta Kahu and Dintis Thomas of AG office distributed man-of-the-match prize to Pankaj Pande for his all-round performance.