Jagjot hits ton as Vidarbha score 308, Andhra 13/2 on day one

The first day belonged to Vidarbha who recorded a massive victory over Manipur few days back in the first match within two days. The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first. their decision proved correct. Openers Tushar Suryavanshi (60, 134, 8x4, 2x6) and double centurion in previous match Neel Athaley (34, 27b, 5x4) gave a flying start to Vidarbha making 89 run partnership for first wicket. After losing captain Mohammad Faiz (11), Danish Malewr (6) and Rohit Binkar (2) cheaply middle order batsman Jagjot who was mainly instrumental in winning Vinoo Mankad Trophy for Vidarbha, played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 101 runs in 108 balls hitting 15 boundaries and four sixes. He got some good support from Gaurav Farde (38, 30b, 2x4, 4x6) and Pratham Maheshwari (27, 50b, 6x4). That helped Vidarbha to cross 300-run mark.

For Andhra, S Venkata Rahul (3 for 10) and Mallikarjuna (3 for 76) shared six wickets between them.

In reply, thanks to pacer Rajsingh Chavhan, Andhra lost two wickets for 13 runs. He clean bowled opener B Sujhan on a duck on the fourth ball of the first over and then got rid of M Abhinav (4). At stumps Revanth Reddy was playing on nine in the company of captain Venkata Rahul who was yet to open his account.

Brief scoers

Vidarbha (1st innings) 308 all out in 83.1 overs (Jagjot Singh 101 not out, Tushar Suryavanshi 60, Gaurav Farde 38 Neel Athaley 34, S Venkata Rahul 3 for 10, Mallikarjuna 3 for 37)

Andhra Pradesh (1st innings): 13 for 2 in 6 overs (K Revanth Reddy not out 9, Rajsingh Chavhan 2 for 5).