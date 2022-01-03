Jay, Riddhi win U-14 chess crowns

Nagpur, Jan 3

Jay Sawalakhe and Riddhi Agrawal clinched Under-14 titles in Nagpur District Chess Selection Tournament organised by Chess Association Nagpur in Association with Kalpana Prakash Welfare foundation under the aegis of Maharashtra Chess Association at Mount Litera Zee School, Ghoghali Besa.Similarly in the Under-10 section, Shaunak Badole and Vedika Pal triumphed in the boys and girls sections respectively.

Chairman of Mount Litera Zee School P C Malu, governing body member Omprakash Soni , directors Susheel Soni, Sanjay Malu, Nishant Gandhi and principal Vandana Paul distributed the prizes. Top two boys and top two girls shall represent Nagpur district in the upcoming State Under-10 and State Under-14 events. CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas, MCA tournament committee member S S Soman and others were present on the occasion. The tournament was successfully conducted by chief arbiter Amrish Joshi and he was assisted by deputy arbiter Amit Tembhurne ,Prayas Ambade and Amit Bhongare.

List of selected players

Under-10 Boys: Shaunak Badole, Akshal Kamdar; Under-10 Girls: Vedika Pal, Devyanshi Kandelwal; Under-14 Boys: Jay Sawalakhe, Kushagra Jha, Under-14 Girls: Riddhi Agrawal, Shraddha Bajaj

Covid: AICF postpones national events

Considering the new wave of the pandemic with another variant and the restrictions imposed by various states and agencies, All India Chess Federation (AICF) has decided to postpone the sub-junior, junior and school National Championships scheduled for the month of January. The new dates will be announced later and players have the option to ask for the refund of entry fee paid or they can keep their registration active for the event on a later date, informs a press release issued by AICF.