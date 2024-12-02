Jayanti Nagari 7 flat owners get keys

The event was a spectacular affair, with a mesmerizing performance by Bollywood music composer

duo Ajay-Atul, who enthralled the packed crowd of 4000 audience members with their chart-

topping hits The township features iconic brands like Tata Croma, Zudio, Macdonald, Home Town, Eros Furniture,

Purti Super Bazar, union Bank of India, and AM Cinema, ensuring a world-class living experience for

its residents. With 30 luxurious amenities, including a sprawling 50,000 sq. ft. lawn, exquisite

landscapes, three world-class swimming pools, and an open-air theatre, Jayanti Nagari 7 is the

epitome of luxury living.

ARIPL has announced that here are still a few wonderful apartments available for those who wish to own their dream home in Jayanti Nagari 7. For more details interested can visit ARIPL site office at Besa Road, Manish Nagar