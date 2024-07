Jayesh emerges championJayesh emerges champ

In the men's singles final, Jayesh defeated Koustubh Udar 12-10,11-9,8-11,11-2. Purvi Renu claimed Under-15 girls crown defeating Vidhi Kumre 11-6,11-7 11-2, However, Vidhi made amend by winning Under-17 girls title. In the final she overcame Varda Kejgir 11-9,11-6,12-10. In the Under-17 boys final, Purabsingh Renu trounced Karan Kashyap 8-11,,11-5,11-5,11-8.

Results

Men's singles: Jayesh Kulkarni bt Koustubh Udar 12-10,11-9,8-11,11-2

Under-15 girls : Purvi Renu bt Vidhi Kumre 11-6,11-7 11-2

Under-17 girls : Vidhi Kumre bt Varda Kejgir 11-9,11-6,12-10

Under-17 boys : Purabsingh Renu bt Karan Kashyap 8-1 ,11-5,11-5,11-8