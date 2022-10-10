JCPE drub Shivaji Science by 130 runs

Nagpur, Oct 10

Jyotiba College of Physical Education (JCPE) drubbed Shivaji Science College by a huge margin of 130 runs in Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Memorial Inter-College Cricket Tournament organised by Dhanwate National College at Vasant Nagar ground, here on Monday.

Batting first JCPE amassed a huge total of 193 all out. Thanks to Tushar Gill who hammered 71. He was well supported by Updesh Rajput (39) and Kalpesh Rajput (23). For Shivaji Science, Anuj Ghatate and Sanchit Junghare claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Shivaji Science lost their wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for a paltry 63 in 13 overs. Only Yash (22) offered some resistance. For JCPE, Naman Tiwari (3 for 11) and Alok Wadkar (2 for 15) were the most successful bowlers.

In another match, Taywade College recorded 51 run victory over Government Engineering College.

Batting first, Taywade College scored 110 losing just two wickets in 18 overs. Abhijit Sarode (54) and Shubham Gaikwad (28) were the main scorers. In reply, Government Engineering were all out for 59 in 12 overs as Nimesh Kargiya ( 4 for 2) and Abhishek Khdase ( 2 for 8) ripped thru their batting line up.

Today's matches

DNC Jr. College VS NIT and RCOEM. VS D.B.Pharmacy College