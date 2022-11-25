JCPE overall champion

Mahila Mahavidyalaya pipped Jyotiba College of Physical Education (JCPE) to emerge Team champions in women category.

Mahila Mahavidyala garnered 53 points pushing behind JCPE who managed to collect 4 points while SB City College managed to pick 39 points.

The men’s team championship went to SB City College who secured 36 points.

Indutai Memorial College of Physical Education finished second with 34 points followed by JCPE at third with 32 points.

On the last day of the competitoin, a few meet records were broken.

Saket College of Physical Education Gondia broke the men’s 4x100m record in 44.01 sec which was held by SFS College in 1966 (44.20s).In 200m men, Adarsh Bhure recorded a time of 21.91s to break the previous record of Praveen Debas of Vainganga CPE, Sakoli (2013, 22.22s).

