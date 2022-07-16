Jennifer stuns top seed Teneesha to bag State Under-17 TT crown

Nagpur, July 16

City's Jennifer Verghese bagged Under-17 girls singles crown in Dr Shankarrao Chavan Memorial Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament organised by Nanded District Table Tennis Association at Guru Govind Singh Stadium at Nanded on Saturday.

In the final third seed, Jennifer shocked top seed Taneesha Kotecha of Nashik 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-5, 11-9. Earlier in the semis, she downed second seed Pritha Vartikar of Pune. Coming from behind she shocked better-rated Pune paddler 6-11, 4-11, 11-7, 11-6, 13-11, 6-11, 11-8 In the quarterfinal, Jannifer recorded 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-4, 11-9 victory over Shuubha Bhat of Thane.

The officials of Nagpur District Table Tennis Association (NDTTA) including president Deepak Dhote, secretary Adv. Ashutosh Potnis and others have congratulated her for winning the state title.