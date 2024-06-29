Jennifer wins women's singles crown

Nagpur

International paddler Jennifer Varghese lived up to her reputation and claimed the women's singles title in Shivajinagar Open Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at RTM Nagpur University hall, Amravati road here on Saturday.

In the final, Jennifer made a light work of Dnyaneshwari Patharkar 11-2,11-1,11-6.

In the Under-11 girls final, Prashabdi Shamkumar overcame the challenge of Saee Gunjal 8-11,11-8,11-4,12-10. Karan Kashyap won Under-13 boys crown defeating Utsav Meshram 14-12,11-5,11-7. In the Under-15 boys final, Purabsingh Renu trounced Manas Sharma 11-7,11-3,11-9.

Jennifer, Swanand Lakhe, Mayank Kedar and Rushi Damaye Were felicitated by Nagpur District Table Tennis Association for their academic excellence. Adv. Ashutosh Potnis, Akhilesh Potnis, Vijay Naik, Ajay Kamble, V Daxinkar

P Pathak, L B Rana and chief referee Deepak Kanetkar were present on the occasion.

Results

Women's final: Jennifer Varghese bt Dnyaneshwari Patharkar 11-2,11-1,11-6; Under-11 girls final: Prashabdi Shamkumar bt Saee Gunjal 8-11,11-8,11-4,12-10; Under-13 boys final: Karan Kashyap bt Utsav Meshram 14-12,11-5,11-7; Under -15 boys final: Purabsingh Renu bt Manas Sharma 11-7,11-3,11-9