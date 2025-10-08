Jhund Actor Priyanshu aka Babu Chhetri Murdered After Drunken Brawl with Friend in Nagpur

Jhund Actor Priyanshu Aka Babu Chhetri Murdered: Priyanshu Kshatriya, also known as Babu Chhetri, who acted alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi film Jhund, was murdered on Wednesday night. Police said the 21-year-old actor was killed by a friend following a drunken fight in Nagpur’s Jaripatka area. The accused has been arrested.

#Nagpur: Actor Priyanshu (Babu Ravi Chhetri) stabbed to death by friend Dhruv Lalbahadur Sahu in Om Sai Nagar after an argument under alcohol and drugs. Dhruv arrested. #NagpurCrime#Murder#JhundActor#BreakingNews#Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/8FXfh2m7vz — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) October 8, 2025

According to police, Priyanshu’s friend, Dhruv Shahu, who was also involved in criminal activities, attacked him during a dispute over money. The two had quarrelled earlier but the matter was settled by friends. On Tuesday night, they met again at an abandoned house near Nara to drink alcohol. During the session, a fight broke out, and in a fit of rage, Shahu stabbed Priyanshu in the neck.

After the attack, the accused tied Priyanshu’s body with wires and dumped it nearby. Locals found the body early Wednesday morning and alerted the police. Officers took him to Mayo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Based on a complaint by his sister, police registered a case of murder and arrested Shahu.

Police said Priyanshu had a criminal background with theft cases filed against him. Despite getting recognition for his role as a football player in Jhund, he continued to associate with criminal elements and struggled with alcohol addiction.

Director Nagraj Manjule had selected several local youths, including Priyanshu, for Jhund, which was based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The film gave Priyanshu a major break and earned him public attention, but his habits and poor company ultimately led him down a tragic path.