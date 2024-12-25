JM Patel women, CP & Berar men triumph

The closing ceremony took place at Jyotiba Physical Education College, Digdoh Hills, Hingna, Nagpur. Director, Department of Sports and Physical Education, RTMNU Dr Vishakha Joshi, Coordinator, PGTD Physical Education Dr. Madhavi Mardikar, Dean, Interdisciplinary Studies Faculty Dr. Prashant Kadu, Principal, Jyotiba College of Physical Education Dr. Vijay . Datarkar, Dr. Surendra Tiwari Sameer Chitni and Nana Satpute graced teh function. The winners received their prizes from the dignitaries, with International handball player Harpreet Singh Randhawa making a special appearance.

The event was skillfully moderated by Dr. Sonali Bandre. Dr Datarkar delivered a vote of thanks. Dr. Raju Raut, Dr. Mohan Kadve, Dr. Sonali Bandre, Prof. Mahesh Mahato, and Prof. Nitin Yemde and others worked hard for the success of programme.