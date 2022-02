Kajal clinches judo bronze

Nagpur, Feb 24

Kajal Raut of Shri Shivaji Judo Club, Swavalambi Nagar clinched a bronze medal in the Senior Maharashtra State Judo Championship 2021-22 and National Selection trials.The championship was organised at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Balewadi Pune. Kajal won the bronze medal in 48 kg category. Udyam Singh, President of Shri Shivaji Judo Club, Ashwin Kulkarni, Arpana Injankar, Club

secretary, Shailendra Ghate, Sarika Yogesh Mangalkar congratulated Kajal. Kajal gives the credit of her success to coach Prakash Ijankar and parents.