Kamla Nehru women win softball title

In the final, they defeated Sindhu Mahavidyalaya 8-2 to win the title. Earlier in the semis, Kamla Nehru defeated host Shivaji Science 7-3 whereas in the quarterfinal they got the better of Annasaheb Gundewar College 6-2.

The winning team was represented by Kanchan Taiwade, Mayuri Tinkhede, Sneha Choudhary, Srushti Dangre, Rutuja Waghmare, Suhani Jibhkate, Pranali Shende, Chhaya Gour, Urvashi Shenewhwar, Sara Tembhurne, Lakshmi Puse, Sakshi Nistane, Pooja Kshirsagar, Samiksha Chamat.

President of Amar Seva Mandal Dr Suhasini Wanjari, secretary MLC Adv. Abhijeet Wanjari, treasurer Dr Smita Wanjari, principal Dilip Badwaik, sports teacher Dr Chetan Mahadik and others have congratulated the players and wished them best luck.