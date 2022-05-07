Kamlatai Hospet was an inspiration to all: Dr Dani

Various programmes were organised to mark the centenary of Matru Sewa Sangh, Sitabuldi, at Ranjan Hall, Matru Sewa Sangh, Sitabuldi. Former dean of Government Medical Hospital and College,Nagpur Dr Vibhavari Dani was the chief guest at the event.

At the outset wreaths were laid and ceremonial lamps were laid at the statues of Late Padmashree Kamalatai Hospet and Late Venutai Nene.

Tributes were paid to Army chief General Bipin Rawat and 12 martyrs who were martyred in the helicopter crash.

Programme began with prayer song sung by Shilpa Komalkar and team.

Treasurer of Matru Sewa Dr Vasanti Deshpande Sangh introduced the chief guest. Dr Vibhavari Dani, secretary of Matru Sewa Sangh Dr Lata Deshmukh, vice-president Jayshree Pendharkar, and Dr Vasanti Deshpande felicitated the guests with sampling and a memento.

Medical Superintendent of Sitabuldi Maternity Home Dr. Pushpa Bhave, senior medical officer Dr Ratna Shekhawat, Head of different Projects and Activities, Doctors of Maternity Home and Trainee Nurses were present.

Praising Matru Sewa Sangh, Dr Dani said that Kamalatai had a art of getting things done without saying anything and her personality is an inspiration to all.

She considers Matru Sewa Sangh as her second home and she is very proud of the work of the organisation The programme was moderated by Mrunali Deshmukh. Secretary of Matru Sewa Sangh Dr Lata Deshmukh delivered the concluding remarks. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Mrs. Chhaya Thokal.