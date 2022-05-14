Karate camp gets underway

Nagpur, May 14

Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University's Department of Sports and Physical Education and Vidarbha Karate Association have jointly organised a free karate training camp till May 25 at the University's Karate Training Centre, Ravi Nagar, Amravati Road.

The camp was inaugurated by secretary of Maitri Parivar Sanstha Pramod Pendke. RTM Nagpur University Board of Physical Education member Dr Dhananjay Welukar presided over the function.Dr Sonali Sirbhate and the director of Department of Sports and Physical Education Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi were also present. The camp was inaugurated by lighting a torch. At this time the guests informed about the importance of sports in life. Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi appealed to all to take advantage of this camp which will run till May 25. Ranju Khushwaha conducted the proceedings while Raj Bansod proposed a vote of thanks. On this occasion, Dr. Shriram Aglave, Archana Kottewar, Karate Instructor Vijay Ghichare, Shubham Lakhekar and others were present.