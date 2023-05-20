Karnewar hits ton for CDCC, Kadam takes 5

Batting first CDCC were bundled out for a paltry 63 in 25 overs. Thanks to Kadam who ripped thru the batting line up and captured five for 27 runs. Karnewar too bowled well and got three for 18. In reply, Navniketan scored 308 at stumps losing five wickets. Karnewar slammed 100 and he was good support from Akshay Agrawal (75), Varun Palandurkar was playing on 37.

In another match at Kalamna Ground. Riding on Varun Bisht's century (110) MRCC scored 203 all out. For MSCC, Dipesh Parwani snared five wickets conceding 57 whereas Sahil Sheikh too claimed a five-wicket haul giving away 62 runs. At stumps in their first innings, MSCC made 141 for 3 with Vedant Jajoo contributing 53 and Mandar Mahale 47.At At Ambedkar College Ground. Anurag Cricket Club in their first innings were all out for 236 in 76.1 overs. Lavesh Awatramaney (73) and Tauseef Ahmed (45) were main scorers. At stumps reshimbagh made 2 runs without any loss.

BRIEF SCORES (At Close Day 1)

At Pandav College Ground:

Central Dhantoli Cricket Club 1st innings: 63 in 25 overs (Yash Kadam 5/27, Akshay Karnewar 3/18)

Navniketen Cricket Club 1st innings: 308/5 in 53 overs (Akshay Agarwal 75, Akshay Karnewar 100 retd, Varun Palandurkar 37 n.o.)

Navniketan CC lead by 245 runs

At Kalamna Ground

Medical Representatives CC 1st innings: 203 all out in 42.3 overs (Varun Bisht 110; Dipesh Parwani 5/57, Sahil Sheikh 5/62)

Ministerial Services CC 1st innings: 141/3 in 35 overs (Mandar Mahale 47, Vedant Jajoo 53)

Ministerial Services CC trail by 62 runs

At Ambedkar College Ground

Anurag Cricket Club 1st innings: 236 all out in 76.1 overs (Lavesh Awatramaney 73, Tauseef Ahmed 45; Pravin Rokade 5/74)

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 1st innings 2/0 in 1 over

Reshimbagh Gymkhana trail by 234 runs

At Jamtha Stadium

All India Reporter 1st innings: 411/6 in 80 overs (Vaibhav Chouksey 110, Siddharth Koli 60, Kshitiz Dahiya 74, Askashy Kombe 64; Aman Mokhade 3/75) vs Lipton

At Central Railway Ground

Eleven Star Cricket Club 1st innings: 292 all out in 69.3 overs (Tejas Soni 119, Ketan Hukare 53; Dushyant Tekan 3/62)

Ruby Colts 1st innings 29/0 in 7 overs

Ruby Colts trail by 263 runs