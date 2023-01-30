Kartik, Bhavya win singles titles

In the men's singles final, Jindal defeated D. Sarath, 2-1 while Bhavya Rishi beat her counterpart Namita Pathania, 2-0 Benet Antony and Arun George duo of AG Kerala defeated A.G. West Bengal duo Iman Sonwal and Brijesh Yadav, 2-0 to lift the men’s doubles title while Tushar Sharma and Barma Meena combined well to beat Benet Antony and Ashna Roy, 2-1 to pocket

the mixed double title

In the prize distribution function senior deputy Accountant General Pallavi Holkar introduced the chief guest principal chief conservator of forest, Maharashtra YLP Rao. MBA president and BAI treasurr Arun Lakhani, senior account officer V. Naagarajan, internaitonla badminton player Malvika Bansod also graced the occasion.

Patron and Principal Accountant General (A and E)-II, Nagpur Praveer Kumar congratulated all the winners.

Results (all finals)

Men's singles: Kartik Jindal (AG Himachal Pradesh) bt D. Sarath (PDA Secunderabad) 21-16, 14-21, 21-14; Women’s single: Bhavya Rishi(Delhi Audit) bt Namita Pathania (Delhi Audit) 21-8, 21-11; Men’s doubles: Benet Antony and Arun George (AG Kerala) bt Iman Sonwal and Brijesh Yadav (AG West Bengal): 21-6, 21-15. Mixed doubles: Tushar Sharma (Delhi Audit) and Barma Meena (A.G Uttar Pradesh) bt Benet Antony and Ashna Roy (AG Kerala) 20-22, 21-17, 21-16