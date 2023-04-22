Kashyap shines with ton in MSDCA victory

Electing to bat first, SGR MS Dhoni Cricket Academy rode opener on excellent undefeated 110 from Pataskar as they scored 230 losing only one wicket from 28 overs.

Pataskar got an able ally in his opening partner Raghav Naik who scored 65 runs. The two added 177 runs for the opening wicket. Pataskar scored his century from 89 deliveries which had 17 fours and a six. Naik slammed 65 from 59 balls with the help of 12 boundaries and a maximum.

Ronit Rathi remained unbeaten on 17. For Ruby, Nakul Mourya took the lone wicket.

In reply, Ruby managed to score 169 for seven in 28 overs. Middle order bat Padmakar Nair remained unbeaten on 56 from 53 deliveries. His knock had 10 boundaries. Captain Siddharth Panwar scored 27.

For SGR MS Dhoni Cricket Academy, Sahil Shendre, Pataskar and Rathi took two wickets each.

In another match, Sahas Cricket Club defeated Shree Sports by 7 wickets.

Shree Sports managed 76 from 18 overs with Kabir scoring 22 runs. For Sahas, Vansh Mishra took two wickets.

In reply, Sahas achieved the target in 10.3 overs losing three wickets.

Om Dhotre remained unbeaten on 43 while Mishra scored 29. Ganeshbhau Bajad took two wickets.

Other results: Ruby Colts 90 (Abhinav Sarba 26; Nagesh Umale 3-8, Darsh Mamidwar 3-18) lost to PHCA 91-0 (Nagesh Umale 41*, Nachiket Narayan Deotale (32*) by 10 wickets.

Hemant Sir’s NDCA 140 (Sparsh Dhanvajir 38; Krishna Nagarkose 2-28lost to Cricket Club of Akola 143-3 (Krishna Nagarkose 45*, Arnav Sathe 44*; Yashodhan Dubey 2-27) by 7 wickets.

