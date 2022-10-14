Khobragade beat Dandekar 2-1

Both players started off well but Khobragade managed to pot crucial blue and pink balls to secure the first frame. In the second frame, Pratyush came back strong to equal the frame score 1-1. However, Khobragade managed his cool to gain a substantial lead to close the decider frame and match 2-1.

In another match, Sumedh Mesram came back from one frame down to win consecutive frames. Sumedh won the match 2-1.

Jaswinder Singh was up against Manoj Mohanani where Jaswinder trailing by 24 points in the first frame but quickly gathered himself up to win the first frame on the black ball. In the second frame, Jaswinder scored important points at start to maintain a good lead to win the match on the pink ball. He won 2-0.

Raj Shirbhate faced Anshul Ingle, where the match went right down the wire. Anshul required only one ball to put Raj in trouble but on the contrary, Raj potted all the three balls to win the frame and match by a margin of 2-1.

Results

Chaitanya Vaidya bt Prafulla Pund 2-0 (54-30, 45-25); Nilesh Khobragade bt Pratyush Dandekar 2-1 (47-39, 37-60, 62-21); Sumedh Mesram bt Aniket Moundekar 2-1 (33-66, 42-23, 53-33); Jaswinder Singh bt Manoj Mohnani 2-0 (53-48, 48-35);

Raj Shirbhate bt Anshul Ingle 2-1 (37-57, 54-28, 46-44)