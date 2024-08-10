Khodke takes Lokmat into final

This is the 15th appearance of Lokmat in the final of the said tournament and they have managed to win the title for seven times so far and finished runners-up on seven occasions.

Batting first Sakal scored 145 all out in 19.1 overs. Middle order batter Nilesh Doye top scored with 53 (36 b, 8x4). Prajwal Harne 33 (35b, 4x45) and Pratik Vairagad3 21* (17, 2x4) were other scorers.

For Lokmat, Devendra Sadavarti (3 for 18) and Nitin Pataria (3 for 26) shared six wickets between them whereas Nitin Shriwas got two for 26.

In reply, after initial hiccputs, Lokmat achieved the target sparign two wickets and five balls. Thanks to Khodke why played a match-winning knock and ensured the victory. He was well supported by Sarang Walwatkar 24 (21 b, 1x4, 2x6), Nitin Shriwas 17 (14b, 2x4), Nitin Pataria 14 (14 b, 1x6) and James Rajan (13 (11 b, 2x4). For Sakal, Prajwal Harne and Sachin Belvalkar claimed two wickts each.

Regional marketing manager of Ankur Seeds Pafulla Hiwase distributed the man-of-the-match prize to Amit Khodke.

On Friday the second semii-final will be played between Punyanagari and The Times of India at 8.30 a.m.