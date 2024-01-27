KKM-6 concludes today, Subhash KM, Vora, Purohit to be honoured

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will preside over the function. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule will also grace the occasion. Live-in concert by noted Bollywood singer B Praak will be the main attraction of the programme.

Along with Krida Bhushan awards , three new awards including best coach, best organiser and best sports association will be presented this year. The best coach award will be given to noted boxing coach Ganesh Purohit and he will get Rs 51,000 . The president of Nagpur District Football Associaiton (NDFA) Haresh Vora will be given best organsier award. He will be richer by Rs 51,000. Subhash Krida Mandal has been selected as best association. Rs 1 lakh will be awarded to the associaiton. Apart from it, Krida Bhushan awardees will get Rs 25,000 and trophy.