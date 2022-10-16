Korti, Bokde win exciting matches
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 16, 2022 09:45 PM 2022-10-16T21:45:01+5:30 2022-10-16T21:45:01+5:30
Anupam Korti and Shubhan Bokde won exciting matches in the ongoing Rahul Pund Memorial Snooker Tournament on Sunday. In ...
Anupam Korti and Shubhan Bokde won exciting matches in the ongoing Rahul Pund Memorial Snooker Tournament on Sunday.
In the first match, Anupam Korti and Piyush Dekate played out a deciding frame where, Piyush had a lead of 24 points on the brown ball. But Anupam snookered Piyush on a couple of occasions to come back in the match. Anupam potted the pink ball to win the match 2-1.
In another exciting encounter, Shubham Bokde faced a tough opponent in Abhishek Khandeshwar. Abhishek made a strong comeback from one frame down to take the match into a decider frame. Abhishek needed to pot one ball but Shubham pounced back by potting all the four balls to win the match 2-1. Shlok Agrawal displayed excellent game play with a combination of good safety and potting as he outclassed Amjat Khan who hails from MP to win the game 2-0.
Results
Anupam Korti bt Piyush Dekate 2-1 (49-41, 34-47, 64-56); Shubham Bokde bt Abhishek Khandeshwar 2-1 (63-22, 34-59, 63-50); Sameer Jagtap bt Sachin Choudhary 2-1 (55-20, 35-47, 48-19); Chaitanya Joshi bt Sandeep Dehadrai 2-1 (61-16, 33-45, 43-35); Shlok Agrawal bt Amjat Khan 2-0 (76-51, 59-19); Utkarsh Madavi vs Mangesh Mallelwar 2-0 (44-37, 52-23); Akash Joshi bt Khandelwal 2-1 (36-48, 67-32, 71-43); Pratik Thakre bt Subhodh Jawade 2-0 (45-35, 50-7); Swarup Pokhale bt Nikhil Jain 2-0 (68-11, 73-24)Open in app