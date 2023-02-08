Krisha, Nishika qualify for main draw

Krisha Soni qualified for main draw in girls singles and mixed doubles category whereas

Nishika Gokhe also qualified for main draw in Under -15 girls doubles section.

In the Under-17 girls singles category, Krisha Soni defeated Sunaina Malik 15-13, 15-11 in straight two games. In the mixed doubles section, Krisha and Sarvesh Yadav (Thane) downed Aditya Kolhi- Jaskamal Kaur 15-7, 15-7. Krisha is the student of Center Point School Wardhaman and has been trained under the guidance of junior India coach Ajay Dayal. She has also thanked Satish Doshi sir and all staff of academy.