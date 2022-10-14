Krisha qualifies for U-17 main draw

October 14, 2022

Krisha qualifies for U-17 main draw

In the final qualifying round she defeated Taabia Khan of Madhya Pradesh 15-12, 15-7. Earlier in the semis, she recorded 15-7, 15-5 win over Tathai Sikdar of West Bengal.

Krisha has been trained under the guidance of junior national coach Ajay Dayal at Doshi and Dayal Academy at Wardhmannagar.

